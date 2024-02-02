Over 100 civil society organisations have supported the National Population Commission (NPC) leadership, affirming their confidence in its ability to carry out a credible and widely accepted census.

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability (CCSGTA) commended NPC Chairman Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra for implementing innovative initiatives and reforms within the commission.

Several CSOs have given a vote of confidence to the ability of the NPC to conduct a credible census. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Obinna Francis praised the NPC boss for fostering transparency, accountability, and integrity in the commission's activities.

Encouraging Nigerians to maintain their backing for the Commission, Francis reassured them of a trustworthy population count that would contribute to addressing the numerous challenges faced by the country..

He said:

"The focus on the National Population Commission is in the right direction because of its mandate to ensure accurate census data, which is critical for developing accurate assessments of the nation's economic well-being and helping the government with proper economic planning."

The coalition expressed optimism about the upcoming 2023 population census, stating that it has the potential to significantly address security challenges in the country.

They believe that the census will offer valuable data enabling the government to assess the ratio of security personnel to the overall population, ultimately aiding in enhancing the protection of lives and properties.

The coalition said:

"We also call on other critical stakeholders in the country to see the success of the national population census as a collective endeavour that does not rest on the shoulders of the National Population Commission alone but require a collective action involving all and sundry. "

Source: Legit.ng