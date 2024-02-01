The All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun to gain the upper hand ahead of the forthcoming by-election

In the Chikun Constituency of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, candidates from four political parties have collapsed their structure for the APC candidate

These candidates revealed that the governor's performance over the past several months informed their decision to step down

Chikun, Kaduna - In the build-up to the upcoming by-election in the Chikun Constituency of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, four contenders have withdrawn their candidacy in favour of Jesse Tanko, the candidate from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The individuals stepping aside include Zipporah Bijeh from the Accord Party, David Sunday representing the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Idris Inuwa from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and David Batholomew of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

On Thursday, February 1, in Kaduna, Inuwa, representing the four candidates, announced their decision to withdraw from the election.

Why four candidates stepped down for APC candidate

Inuwa credited the state governor's effective leadership and the smooth process of advocacy, leading to the successful implementation of projects for the benefit of the residents.

As quoted by Punch, Inuwa said:

“In view of the sterling leadership qualities so far expressed by Governor Uba Sani in Kaduna State, we are of the conviction that with the APC at the State House of Assembly, lobbying for projects and other things that will benefit our people will be easier to get, hence our coming together to support the APC candidate to victory in the coming election on Saturday.

“We entered the contest to represent Chikun, for our people to enjoy the dividends of democracy and among the candidates, we believe the APC candidate can do that."

He emphasised that Governor Uba Sani has displayed an unmatched dedication to the state's progress and ensuring inclusivity for all.

Inuwa highlighted the importance of having a legislature where all representatives align with the governor's political party, facilitating the seamless delivery of democratic benefits to their constituencies.

