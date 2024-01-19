Rabiu Kwankwaso has boasted that he is a political mastermind and nobody can beat him to the game of politics

He stated that there were plots to frame him for some of the orchestrated violence for him to be arrested

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) chieftain said there was no deal with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get a favourable judgement at the apex court

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has alleged that his rivals in Kano conspired to instigate violence in the state and falsely attributed it to him to have him arrested.

He claimed that this scheme was devised in anticipation of an expected victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kano State governorship dispute at the Supreme Court.

Kwankwaso made these assertions while engaging with local radio stations in Kano on Thursday evening.

While not explicitly identifying his adversaries, it is widely acknowledged that there has been an ongoing feud between Kwankwaso and the former governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, regarding political dominance in the region.

Kwankwaso pointed out that the Supreme Court justices not only upheld Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's election but also criticised the lower court judges for legal mistakes, suggesting that in other places, they might have resigned.

No deal with APC to maintain control of Kano, says Kwankwaso

Furthermore, he refuted any claims of making a deal to switch allegiance to the ruling APC to maintain control in Kano.

He asserted that he was never approached despite keeping his doors open for discussion.

As quoted by Daily Trust, Kwankwaso said:

“Politics is not dirty as many are saying. Politics is a clean game. With my experience, I can assure you, someone cannot outsmart me in this game.”

He claimed that his political adversaries have been obstructing his entry to the presidential villa, aiming to prevent him from meeting the president.

When questioned about the possibility of rejoining the PDP due to internal conflicts in the NNPP, Kwankwaso mentioned that the PDP faced challenges in electing a zonal vice chairman in Kaduna because of his interest in the position.

However, he asserted that given his accomplishments with the NNPP, PDP leaders might consider offering him the position at his residence.

Expressing gratitude to the state's people, especially the youth who eagerly awaited Governor Yusuf's return after his Supreme Court victory, Kwankwaso emphasised that with the conclusion of the Supreme Court judgment suspense, the governor and his cabinet would now concentrate on fulfilling electoral promises.

This includes enhancing the quality of education from primary to tertiary levels and establishing Kano State as a role model for other states.

Kwankwaso speaks on joining Tinubu’s govt, ruling APC

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso said he has no problem with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Kwankwaso in a new interview seen by Legit.ng, they have their party, and we have our own.

The NNPP chieftain reacted to constant speculations that he might join the APC government.

