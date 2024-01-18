The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the ADC, Nafiu Bala, against the election of Yahaya Inuwa as the governor of Gombe state

Gombe, Gombe state - The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala, against the election of Muhammad Yahaya Inuwa as governor of Gombe state.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo, popularly known as Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, dismissed the appeal on Thursday, January 18, shortly after the appellants withdrew it. Channels Television noted this development.

Gov'ship tussle: Supreme Court quashes ADC's appeal

At the hearing, the Supreme Court panel confronted counsel for the ADC and Bala’s lawyer, Herbert Nwoye, on the incompetence of his client’s case and the need not to waste the court’s time.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Nwoye subsequently applied to withdraw the appeal, which was not opposed by the respondents and was accordingly dismissed.

The 2023 Gombe state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, March 18.

The election was held weeks after the presidential election.

Inuwa, who assumed office in 2019, was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). If the Supreme Court upholds his victory, he would govern Gombe state till 2027.

Supreme Court fixes Friday for Gombe judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court scheduled judgement for Friday, January 19, in the dispute over the last governorship election in Gombe state.

Jibrin Barde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the party are, by their appeal, seeking to void the election of Governor Inuwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

