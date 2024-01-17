Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's mother has prayed for the reinstatement of the dethroned emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Lamido, a former CBN governor was dethroned by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

The governor’s mother prayed that Sanusi be reinstated to the throne of his fore-bearers, ‘Gidan Dabo’, Premium Times reported.

She stated this when Sanusi's mother visited her at her residence following the victory of Governor Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

The 56-second video was posted on a Facebook group, ‘NNPP Kwankwasiyya supporters’, with the caption “Glad tidings from the governor’s mother to the mother of the former emir.”

“May his days be long! May Allah return him to his home ‘Gidan Dabo’ (the descendants of former Emir, Ibrahim Dabo, who reigned between 1819 to 1846). By God’s grace, he will return to the house (Emir’s Palace) and continue the good work he started. Also Abba (the governor), may Allah guide him to continue doing the good work he started.

“They (the former emir and the governor) will join hands together and work for Nigeria and our state. They are the soldiers of truth and God-fearing people, Allah loves them, and we are proud of them, Alhamdulillah!,”

Calls for Sanusi’s reinstatement after Yusuf’s S’Court victory heighten

Legit.ng earlier reported that teeming supporters of Governor Yusuf, made a fresh demand. They have urged the governor to revisit the law splitting the old Kano Emirate into five.

The aim is to reinstate the deposed 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, who was dethroned in March 2020.

Yusuf's supporters welcomed him after the Supreme Court judgement with chants of "New Governor, New Emir", a chant that has become synonymous with the call for the reinstatement of the deposed emir.

