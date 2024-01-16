President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met for the first time after the 2023 elections

The last time the two leaders met was on 17 August 2022 in Abeokuta during the 2023 presidential campaign

Obasanjo supported Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met at the swearing-in of Governor Hope Uzodimma for his second term in Owerri, Imo state on Monday, January 15.

The two leaders are meeting for the first time after the 2023 general election.

The last time both leaders met was when Tinubu visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on 17 August 2022 during the presidential campaign.

Obasanjo, however, supported the presidential bid of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi and not Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, who shared a photo of the leaders shaking hands via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, wondered what was going through their minds.

Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan grace Uzodimma’s swearing-in ceremony

Legit. ng earlier reported that Obasanjo joined other important Nigerians on Monday, January 15, to attend the inauguration of Governor Uzodinma.

The event had in attendance other prominent dignitaries, such as the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan walked hand in hand with President Tinubu at the inauguration ceremony, hosted by Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi.

Tinubu, Buhari meet in Abuja first time since May 29

Former President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Abuja on Tuesday, January 16, the first of its kind since he handed over power on May 29 to his successor, President Tinubu.

The ex-president will be visiting Nigeria's capital to grace the launching of the book written in his honour, "Working With Buhari," written by his former spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Adesina is a veteran journalist who served as the presidential adviser to the immediate past Nigerian president, alongside Garba Shehu for the eight years of Buhari's reign.

