FCT, Minister - The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said those who plotted against him always fail.

He said nobody can bring him down because it pleases God to put him in the position where he is at the moment, The Nation reported.

Wike stated this over the weekend during a New Year visit to his loyalist and former Rivers Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah, at his Omoku country home in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Area.

“Anybody that God has raised you cannot bring him down. It doesn’t matter how many there are; it doesn’t matter the number of meetings they hold. They will not succeed.

“It is not about today, you praise Wike, heaven and earth knows without Wike this and that. The next day Wike must go down. It is not going to work. The grace you carry you cannot bring me down.

“I’m not the most intelligent person, I’m not the most handsome person, but as it pleases God He chooses to put me where I am. So anybody wasting his time to plot against me you are plotting against yourself. They should go and check the history of those who plotted what happened to them. They all failed. You must be a man of character”.

Wike Gives Update on Feud With Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike said that his camp had fulfilled its part of the peace accord initiated by President Bola Tinubu and endorsed by all the parties involved in the Rivers state political crisis.

He stated this he when he visited Eze Nnam Obi III, the Oba of Ogbaland in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area (LGA) of Rivers state.

