The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Abba Kabir, winner of the governorship election in the state.

Kabir garnered 1,019,700 votes against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna, who got 890,705 votes.

NNPP wins Kano governorship election

The NNPP candidate won with 128,995 votes.

Recall that in the 2019 governorship election when Governor Abdulahi Ganduje was seeking reelection, the exercise was declared inconclusive.

