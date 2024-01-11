Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a closed-door meeting at Imo State Governors Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinnma of Imo state is presiding.

APC governors In crucial meeting in Abuja Photo Credit: @Angelgabbyshara

Source: Twitter

Those in attendance are Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), and Nasir Idris (Kebbi).

Others are Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Bassey Otu (Cross Rivers), Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman, Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun) among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng