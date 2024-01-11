BREAKING: APC Governors In Closed-Door Meeting in Abuja
FCT, Abuja - Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a closed-door meeting at Imo State Governors Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja.
According to Nigerian Tribune, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinnma of Imo state is presiding.
Those in attendance are Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), and Nasir Idris (Kebbi).
Others are Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Bassey Otu (Cross Rivers), Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman, Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun) among others.
