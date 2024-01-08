The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its Schedule of Activities and Timetable for the 2024 Edo governorship election

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged the purchase of the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Edo state governorship election for N50 million.

The ruling party also announced Saturday, February 17th, 2024 as the date for its primary election.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammadu Arugungu, disclosed this via the APC X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialAPCNg, on Monday, January 8.

Arugungu explained that the nomination form carries a fee of N40 million, while N10 million is for the Expression of Interest form.

According to the statement, female aspirants and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are to pay for the expression of interest form while the nomination form is free.

Also, youth within the age bracket of 25 to 40 years are to pay 50 per cent of the nomination form fee along with the expression of interest form.

The Schedule of Activities and Timetable for the 2024 Edo state election revealed that sales of nomination and expression of interest forms and sale of delegates forms are fixed for 10th to 29th January 2024, while submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is slated for Monday, February 5, 2024.

Screening of the Edo governorship aspirants will hold on Thursday 8th and Friday, February, 9th 2024.

The delegates’ congress is fixed for Saturday, February 10th and the party primary for the emergence of the party flag bearer will be held on Saturday 17th February 2024.

The APC also fixed the 24th of April for the commencement of the campaign by its standard bearer.

