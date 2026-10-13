Shittu Ganiyat Eniola, a 20-year-old LASU Botany graduate, shared her semester-by-semester CGPA journey in a TikTok video that caught attention online

The fresh graduate revealed she did not initially plan to study Botany but chose to embrace the course and work towards a first-class degree

Ganiyat opened up to Legit.ng about the self-doubt and pressure she faced in her final year as she chased the academic result she wanted

Shittu Ganiyat Eniola, a 20-year-old graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), has taken to TikTok to celebrate completing her degree with a first-class result after a journey that began far more modestly than it ended.

Posting on her TikTok page, ganiyat_29, Ganiyat broke down the CGPA she recorded in each semester from her first year to her last, showing followers exactly how her performance evolved.

LASU graduate who had 4.04 CGPA in 100 level finishes with 4.54. Photo Source: TikTok/ganiyat_29

Source: Getty Images

How Ganiyat graduated with first-class degree

@ganiyat_29 entered university with a CGPA of 4.04 in her first semester of 100 level and graduated with a final CGPA of 4.54.

When Legit.ng reached out to the fresh graduate, she was candid about how she ended up studying Botany at LASU. It was not the course she originally had in mind.

"To be honest, I wasn't inspired to study Botany initially. I actually had something else in mind, but I got Botany instead, so I just decided to make the most of it. With time, I started getting interested in different aspects of the course," she said.

That willingness to commit to a path she had not chosen for herself appears to have served her well across four years of study.

Final year pushed Ganiyat to her limits

Ganiyat did not present her university experience as a straightforward success story. Speaking to Legit.ng, she described the weight of her final year and the moments when she genuinely questioned whether first class was within reach.

"One of my biggest challenges was balancing the pressure of academics with everything else that came with being a university student. Final year was particularly demanding because I had a heavy course load and I was determined to graduate with First Class. There were times I questioned myself and wondered if I could actually do it. I just had to keep reminding myself why I started, manage my time and keep pushing even when I felt overwhelmed," she explained.

Her TikTok post accompanying the video carried a message aimed directly at anyone watching who might be in the position she once found herself in.

"A reminder that where you start is not where you have to finish. There were moments I doubted myself, moments I wanted to give up, but I kept going. And look how far I came. Keep going. Keep believing in yourself. Your story can still change," she wrote.

Read the post she shared below.

LASU graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Lagos State University (LASU) graduate Timileyin Afolabi had emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Educational Technology for the Class of 2025, earning First Class Honours with a CGPA of 4.62 out of 5.00.

Afolabi also shared one of the lessons that helped him excel, explaining how surrounding himself with academically driven people and joining a student-led academic group contributed to his success.

Source: Legit.ng