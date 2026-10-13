Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai arrived at the Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday for the continuation of his corruption trial, accompanied by APC's governorship candidate Isa Ashiru

A judge ordered the ICPC to produce El-Rufai in court after he missed Monday's hearing, citing a request to see his personal physician over medical test results

El-Rufai's appearance came days after the Court of Appeal in Kaduna dismissed his bid to overturn the refusal of bail, upholding the lower court's decision

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai appeared before the Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday for the resumption of his corruption trial, arriving at the court premises around 11:50am, ahead of the scheduled noon hearing. He was accompanied by Isa Ashiru, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, as tight security surrounded the court complex.

His appearance followed a direct order from Justice Darius Khobo, who directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to bring El-Rufai to court after he failed to show up on Monday. The court was told that day that the former governor had asked to consult his personal physician to review medical test results.

Nasir El-Rufai is accompanied to court by an ADC governorship candidate in Kaduna Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Monday's hearing and the ICPC's response

According to The Punch, at Monday's sitting, ICPC lead counsel Ayodeji Adedipe told the court that prosecutors had expected El-Rufai to be present, despite a prior request for adjournment filed by his lead defence counsel, Paul Erokoro.

Adedipe said he reached out to the commission to find out why the defendant had not been brought to court and was informed of the request to see a personal doctor. The prosecution relayed this to Justice Khobo, who then issued the order compelling the ICPC to produce the former governor for Tuesday's proceedings.

El-Rufai's bail appeal dismissed days earlier

Tuesday's resumed hearing came shortly after the Court of Appeal in Kaduna dismissed El-Rufai's challenge against the refusal of bail. In a judgment delivered on October 9, the appellate court upheld the lower court's ruling, finding that the former governor had not provided sufficient grounds to justify overturning the bail refusal.

El-Rufai has been held in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, over allegations of financial misconduct tied to his time as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023. He faces multiple charges across different courts, including allegations of money laundering, abuse of office, and fraud. He has denied all the charges and entered a not guilty plea. The allegations remain subject to judicial determination.

Nasir El-Rufai appears in court after bail application failed Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Facebook

High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.

The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.

El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.

Source: Legit.ng