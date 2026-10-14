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“We Need the Best Rehab for Her”: Saida Boj Reacts to Fresh ₦69m Allegations Against Blessing CEO
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“We Need the Best Rehab for Her”: Saida Boj Reacts to Fresh ₦69m Allegations Against Blessing CEO

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Social media personality Saida Boj weighed in on the latest ₦69 million property lease allegations surrounding Blessing CEO
  • Saida questioned how Blessing allegedly presented a property she did not own as hers, noting it was not the first such controversy
  • The comments came as Blessing CEO remains in prison over a separate fraud case, with the new allegations drawing fresh social media attention

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Social media personality Sarah Idaji Ojone, popularly known as Saida Boj, has spoken out on fresh allegations tying self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing CEO to a ₦69 million property lease scandal.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on October 13, 2026, Saida expressed bewilderment at how Blessing allegedly presented a property that was not hers as her own.

Saida Boj reacts to fresh ₦69 million property lease allegations involving relationship therapist Blessing CEO
Saida Boj questions Blessing CEO over fresh ₦69 million property controversy and calls for professional help. Photo: saidaboj/officialbblessingceo
Source: Instagram

The comment came shortly after reports linked Blessing CEO to another property-related fraud claim, adding yet another controversy to the public figure's already turbulent period in the spotlight.

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"Blessing, ₦69 million? Who advised you? Who did this to you?" Saida said in the video.

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Saida Boj questions Blessing CEO's behaviour

Saida Boj went further, noting that this was not Blessing CEO's first brush with property-related controversy, and questioned why the therapist allegedly continued down the same path despite prior incidents.

Her most pointed remark was a call for professional intervention, stating:

"We need the best rehab in Nigeria to take Blessing CEO to when she comes out."

The media personality was quick to clarify that her words were not meant sarcastically and that her concern for Blessing CEO was genuine.

The video caption read simply:

"Blessing needs help."

Blessing CEO is currently in prison in connection with a separate fraud case, and the emergence of the ₦69 million property lease allegations has reignited conversations about her conduct online.

Watch Saida Boj speak about fresh ₦69m allegations against Blessing CEO in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Saida Boj's comments about Blessing CEO

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Saida's video stirred plenty of reactions from followers. Here is what some of them said:

@onipanu_somolu_yaba_attire commented:

"But where she is now is the best rehab nah, abi them dey take gbana for there.."

@eddiblesbyduchess_001 wrote:

"Since wen blessing claim Onyeeze house, na everything I expect from her"

@nwankwo_grace said:

"She fit sell the equipment in the Rehabilitation center."

@chef_ivyjones1 reacted:

"If them leave her now… She go sell Nigeria 😂😂😂😂 Use Blessing play fees 😁"

@urchbae commented:

"Person way tiff cancer 😂 wetin remain? 🤣🤣🙆‍♀️"

@amakaa_nwaa wrote:

"Blessing wey wan be like curse 😂😂 God abeg"
Blessing CEO faces fresh ₦69 million property lease allegations as Saida Boj expresses concern over the controversy
Saida Boj comments on Blessing CEO’s latest alleged property lease fraud controversy and suggests rehabilitation. Photo: saidaboj/officialbblessingceo
Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO denies authorising fundraiser

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO confirmed her son Bryan Onyedikachi’s death while in custody but denied authorising Amira Agiye to announce the news or raise money in her name.

Speaking with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, she said she should have been the one to announce her son’s death, contradicting the ₦56 million fundraising appeal.

Doris Ogala subsequently urged donors to request refunds, claiming Blessing was already close to completing her bail process.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng

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