The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has dismissed financial misconduct against the minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

The NSIPA national communications manager, Jamaludeen Kabir, distances the agency from claims connecting Edu to financial fraud rocking NSIPA

Kabir added that the minister has no involvement in any financial transactions or decisions within NSIPA

FCT, Abuja - The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has reacted to the alleged financial scandal against the minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

As reported by The Nation, the NSIPA national communications manager, Jamaludeen Kabir, debunked claims linking the minister to mismanagement of funds in the agency.

Kabir made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, January 6.

According to the statement, Edu has had no involvement in any financial transactions or decisions within NSIPA currently under investigation.

“NSIPA vehemently distances itself from any claims connecting the Honourable Minister to financial impropriety or any wrongdoing within the agency.

“It is crucial to emphasise that the Honourable Minister has had no involvement in any financial transactions or decisions within NSIPA currently under scrutiny.

