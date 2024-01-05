Plateau state governor Caleb Mutfwang has told the Supreme Court to authentic his election and declare him the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state

Governor Mutfwang, in his appeal, said the argument of the APC and its candidate was a pre-election matter and within the scope of the PDP, thus, the APC lacked the locus standi to challenge

The Court of Appeal has sacked Governor Mutfwang of the PDP on the grounds that the issue of nomination and sponsorship was a pre and post-election matter

Jos, Plateau - Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau state, has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the verdict of the Court of Appeal, which nullified his victory in the March 18 governorship election.

Governor Mutfwang made the request in his appeal filed by his eight-man team of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) before the Supreme Court, Leadership reported.

Governor Mutfwang urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the Court of Appeal's judgment Photo Credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Governor Mutfwang accused the Court of Appeal of lacking of fair hearing

The lawyers, led by Chief Kanu Agabi, on behalf of the governor, accused the Court of Appeal of not giving him and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a fair hearing.

Recall that Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu-led three-member panel of the appellate court sacked Governor Mutfwang on November 19, 2023, and declared Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

The lower court then ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Goshwe.

Why Court of Appeal sacked Governor Mutfwang

According to the Court of Appeal, the case filed by Goshwe and the APC was valid because the issue of qualification was a pre and post-election matter under Section 177(c) of the Nigerian Constitution and Sections 80 and 82 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Mutfwang was not satisfied with the judgment and therefore approached the Supreme Court on eight grounds of appeal, stating why the apex court should validate his election.

In his argument, the issue of nomination and sponsorship, which formed the background of the APC argument, was not only a pre-election matter but within the internal affairs of the PDP. Therefore, the APC and Goshwe lacked the locus standi to file against it.

Source: Legit.ng