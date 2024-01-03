The PDP NWC has dismissed the alleged suspension of the Ondo state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams

Debo Ologuagba, the spokesperson of the PDP, in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspension was against the party's constitution and rules

Ologunagba described the move as an affront and threatened that the NWC would not hesitate to take disciplinary action to protect the sanctity of the party

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has dismissed the alleged suspension of Fatai Adams, chairman of the party in Ondo state.

The NWC declared the said suspension null and void and of no effect. It also said it was not consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules, TVC reported.

A statement released by the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Tuesday night, January 2, expressed the party’s consideration of the move as an insult that may be visited with decisive sanctions.

He said the PDP is an organised political party, and its strict adherence to the constitution and the rule of law would not allow the suspension to stay. He said this is because individuals or groups would not be allowed to violate the party's constitution.

Why PDP NWC rejects suspension of Ondo state chairman

Ologunagba said the suspension of the Ondo state chairman was an illegal act carried out in defiance of the PDP's constitution. He added that the NWC would not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action to protect the stability and sanctity of the party's constitution.

His statement reads in part:

“The NWC states that Mr. Fatai Adams remains the Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the PDP and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Ondo State and the nation to disregard the purported suspension."

The NWC urged all Party members in Ondo State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the people.

