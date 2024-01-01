Governor Abba Yusuf has gotten the backing of thousands of Kano women who trooped out in their numbers in a demonstration for his reinstatement

In anticipation of the Supreme Court's ruling on the Kano governorship election, thousands of women in Kano gathered at the Silver Jubilee Roundabout, fervently demonstrating their solidarity and devotion through prayers.

As reported by Channels, their passionate assembly aimed to influence the verdict in support of Governor Abba Yusuf.

With a collective desire for divine intervention, these committed women ardently called for justice in the ongoing election petition, expressing their unwavering faith in the forthcoming decision of the highest court.

The group's spokesperson, Salamatu Suleiman, said:

“We are beseeching the Almighty for the preservation of our mandate. The Supreme Court stands as the beacon of hope for the common man, and we remain optimistic that justice will prevail in our favour.”

Emphasising the accomplishments of Governor Abba Kabir's tenure, Salamatu highlighted his impressive leadership within a brief timeframe.

She noted his efforts in resolving the pension arrears for retired workers, supporting marriages for local daughters, ensuring prompt salary payments, empowering Persons Living with Disabilities, and sponsoring numerous students for higher education in international universities.

However, the group's primary focus extended beyond applauding these achievements, with a primary goal of promoting peace within the state.

Kano need sprayers

Salamatu expressed concern about the rising tension and the intensifying political atmosphere, underscoring the urgent prayer requirement to safeguard Kano's tranquillity.

She said:

“Kano is in dire need of peace. We have sensed the foreboding signs of unrest, and the current political atmosphere demands divine intervention.

"Hence, our gathering today is not just to rally behind our governor but to invoke divine calmness upon our beloved state.”

The assembly, characterised by lively chants, intense prayers, and demonstrations of steadfast backing, ended as the women conveyed their optimism and confidence in the legal proceedings, eagerly anticipating the upcoming decision from the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court takes action on appeal seeking to reverse sack of Kano Gov Yusuf

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the apex court reserved its judgment on the NNPP suit seeking to reverse the sacking of Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Justice.

John Okoro-led five-member panel of the apex court said that it would communicate the date for its verdict to the counsels in the case.

The court's decision came after the lawyers of the APC and NNPP met and agreed on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals the court should hear.

