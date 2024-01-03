The federal government has announced the opening of scholarships in Mauritius for Nigerians to apply from now till April 19

According to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday, the scholarships are open to both undergraduates and post-graduate applicants

Applicants are expected to fill the form electronically, sign and stamp while other details and contact information have been released

The Federal Government has said that Nigerian students should apply for the scholarships in Mauritius, which will be open from now till April 19, 2024.

According to The Guardian, this was announced in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education signed by the federal scholarship board management on Tuesday, January 2.

The applications call on eligible Nigerians at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels for the 2024 academic year.

How to apply for the Mauritius scholarship by the federal government

Applying for the scholarships can be done on the institution's website, and the form must be filled out electronically, printed, and signed. The website is http://ministry-education.govmu.org or http://highereducationmauritius.com.

The statement reads in part:

“All applicants must have applied for at least one full-time on-campus programme at a public Higher Education Institution (HEI) of their choice (listed under Section 8).”

Basic requirement for the Mauritius scholarship

Interested applicants have been directed to get their conditional offer (letter of admission) from their preferred Mauritian public HEI and submit it with the scholarship application.

Also, they are to submit an acknowledgement letter from the Mauritian public HEI to testify that the application for the seat was made and that the required fees were paid.

The statement added:

“All candidates must submit the fully completed application form and document listed under sections 1-6 as part of their application to Federal Scholarship Board, Abuja on or before 19th April 2024.”

Who is eligible to apply for a Mauritius scholarship by the federal government

Other eligibility included that interested candidates must be Nigerians. Undergraduate applicants must not be less than 18 years old and should not be more than 26 years old by January 1, 2025.

Post-graduate candidates should not have been up to 40 years by January 1, 2025.

Candidates are expected to provide health certificates from recognised government hospitals.

The scholarship board added:

“Good WAEC result for undergraduate, Masters and PhD, minimum of second class upper (2.1).”

For further inquiries, applicants have been directed to contact 09082454557 or 08057204263.

