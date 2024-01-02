The Mauritius Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has announced its scholarship for Nigerian undergraduates and graduates

The 2024 scholarship is open to undergraduates who would not have reached their 26th birthday by January 1, 2025, and postgraduates who not be 40 by January 1, 2025

Interested Nigerians must get their application forms and submit them electronically or in printed form in April

Mauritius government has invited eligible Nigerian students and graduates to apply for its 2024 scholarship opportunity.

The development was announced on X by Tolu Ogulesi, the former special assistant on digital/new media to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Tolu, the scholarship is being implemented through the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Scholarship Board, Abuja.

Application procedures for the Mauritius 2024 scholarship.

A document Tolu shared detailed the application procedures as follows:

The application form is obtainable from the websites below and must be filled electronically, printed and signed: http://ministry-education.govmu.org or http://highereducationmauritius.com. All applicants must have applied for at least one full-time on-campus programme at a public Higher Education Institution (HEIs) of their choice (listed under Section 8). An Applicant may either obtain a conditional offer (letter of admission) from their chosen Mauritian public HEI and submit this along with the scholarship application or submit an acknowledgement notice from a Mauritian public HEI that application for the seat has been made and the appropriate application fees has been paid. All candidates must submit the fully completed application form and document listed under sections 1-6 as part of their application to the Federal Scholarship Board, Abuja on or before 19th April 2024.

Criteria for candidate's eligibility

To be eligible to apply, one must:

Be a Nigerian.

2. Undergraduates should be above 18 and should not have reached their 26th birthday by 01 Jan. 2025.

3. Postgraduates should not have reached their 40th year birthday by 01 Jan. 2025.

4. A health certificate from a recognized government hospital is important.

5. Good WAEC result for undergraduates.

6. Masters and PhD, minimum of second class upper (2.1).

