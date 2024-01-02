Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has been urged to pray not only to retain his seat but for his life against external attacks

Prophet Joseph Iginla, who spoke on the fate of the governor at the Supreme Court in his appeal against his sack by the Court of Appeal, said he saw someone else taking over Mutfwang's seat

Mutfwang and the PDP are at the Supreme Court to appeal the ruling that declared Nentawe Goshwe of the APC as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state

Jos, Plateau - The fate of Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party in his appeal at the Supreme Court has been predicted by Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly based in Abuja.

Recall that Prophet Iginla was the leading cleric in Nigeria who prophesied the coming and victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election in 2022.

Prophet Iginla prophesied Governor Mutfwang's fate at Supreme Court Photo Credit: Calen Mutfwang

Why Court of Appeal sacked Governor Mutfwang of Plateau state

Governor Mutfwang is currently at the Supreme Court to appeal his sacking by the Court of Appeal as the governor of Plateau state.

The Court of Appeal sacked the Plateau governor of the lack of PDP structure as of the time he contested under the ruling party in the north-central state.

The trial court subsequently declared Nentawe Goshwe, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the state's winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Will PDP be favoured at the Supreme Court?

Speaking on the fate of the embattled governor at the crossover night of the church on Monday, January 1, Prophet Iginla urged Mutfwang of the PDP to pray because he saw in his revelation that he was leaving his seat and another person had taken over.

The religious leader maintained that the governor meant well for the state, but he saw in his revelation that the evil forces did not want him to end what he had started.

His statement reads:

"The governor should pray. I saw his seat being occupied by another person. He should pray to finish what he has started. The governor meant well, but the forces of darkness in Plateau state did not want him to succeed. He should rise not only to sustain his seat but his life, too. He is a star in this country despite the issues surrounding him."

