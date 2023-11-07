Saudi Arabia has introduced a new model to expedite visa application of rich Nigerians and other nationals

The model gives visa applications coming to the country for investment the liberty to sit at home and apply only

This is part of the vision of the 2030 initiative of the Saudi Arabia government to boost foreign investment

Saudi Arabia is opening its doors for investment and has decided to simplify the process of getting a visa for investors.

Arab agency reports that the government has announced that international investors, including Nigerians, will no longer have to visit a Saudi embassy to get a visa to travel to the Kingdom.

The process for applying for the permit is now fully online from anywhere in the world.

This service is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to align with the Vision 2030 initiative, focusing on improving the investment environment and facilitating the start of business activities.

How the new visa process works

With the new International, investors are no longer required to visit a Saudi embassy for visa applications physically.

Instead, they can effortlessly apply for the “Investor Visitor” e-visa through a user-friendly online platform.

This digital visa offers not only convenience but also versatility, permitting multiple entries and holding a validity period of up to one year.

Some beneficiaries may receive access immediately, enabling them to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

What is the government saying?

Mohammed Abahussain, deputy of Integrated Investors Services at the Ministry of Investment, explained that the visa is designed to provide international prospects and employees of foreign entities the opportunity to apply for an electronic visitor visa through the ministry’s platform.

He said:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will oversee the application process and issue authorization digitally using the unified national visa platform, eliminating the necessity for in-person visits to Saudi missions abroad to collect biometric data."

To apply, check here.

