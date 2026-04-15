Russia launched a digital platform to attract foreigners interested in living and working in the country

The initiative prioritised applicants with in-demand skills and alignment with Russian cultural values

Authorities said the platform simplified application processes and supported workforce needs

Russia has unveiled a new digital platform designed to attract foreign professionals interested in living and working in the country.

The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, is part of efforts to streamline applications and draw skilled migrants.

Russia launched a digital platform for foreign workers, allowing skilled applicants to apply online. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Russia invites skilled foreign workers to Moscow

The service, known as #TimeToLiveInRussia, allows applicants to submit requests online. Officials said priority will be given to individuals with in-demand skills and those who align with the country’s cultural expectations.

Authorities say the platform is expected to simplify the process for foreign talent seeking opportunities in Russia while supporting workforce needs in key sectors.

How to apply work in Russia

To apply, aspirant should go to the dedicated website to submit detailed application.

As of the time of filing this report, the website is still under development but could go live at any point in time. So as not to miss out, candidates are advised to keep checking the portal to check if the website has gone live.

German embassy invites Nigerians to apply for job

Earlier in a separate story, Legit.ng reported that the German Embassy in Abuja has announced a recruitment exercise for a full-time administrative officer within its political department, opening a pathway for qualified professionals to join its diplomatic operations in Nigeria.

The vacancy, published on the embassy’s official website, is for a case worker role in the political unit. The position carries a 40-hour weekly schedule and is expected to begin without delay once a candidate is selected.

The German Embassy in Abuja opened applications for a political department administrative officer role. Photo:Getty

Source: Getty Images

One-year appointment with extension option

The embassy stated that the initial appointment would run for one year, with the possibility of continuation based on performance and institutional needs.

The selected officer will be integrated into the political section to support core diplomatic functions.

The role includes monitoring developments in traditional and digital media platforms, maintaining engagement with political stakeholders, and providing support for embassy-led diplomatic programmes and projects.

The officer will also contribute to planning and execution of official events, briefings, and conferences hosted or coordinated by the mission.

Academic and language requirements set for role

According to a list of requirements posted on the website, applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in disciplines such as political science, law, economics, international relations, or related fields.

Strong analytical and research abilities are expected due to the nature of policy tracking and reporting duties attached to the job.

Language proficiency is also a key requirement. Candidates must demonstrate C1 level competence in English and at least B2 level proficiency in German.

These standards are considered essential for communication within the embassy’s multilingual work environment.

Germany moves student visa processing to Lagos centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Germany has revised how Nigerian students apply for study visas, moving all submissions to a dedicated visa application centre in Lagos.

The change ends the practice of lodging student visa requests directly at the German consulate.

A notice shared by the German Embassy confirmed that applicants will now be processed only through the VFS Global centre located in Lekki.

Source: Legit.ng