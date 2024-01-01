FCT, Abuja - Robinson Uwak, a former member of the House of Representatives, has characterized Governor Mohammed Bago as an open-minded and non-extremist leader who harbours no animosity towards individuals of different faiths.

Uwak made these remarks in response to criticisms surrounding an alleged directive from the state government to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Bago is the fourth governor of Niger State since the inception of democracy in 1999. Photo Credit: Niger State Govt

Source: Facebook

Reports circulating in the media suggest that the Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board intends to enforce a complete ban in the Suleja Local Government Area and its surroundings starting January 1, 2024, along with relocating establishments in Minna, the state capital.

The state government contradicted the declaration, asserting that the mentioned board does not exist within the state.

In response, Uwak emphasised that the governor supports national unity, embracing the country's diversity without promoting extremist ideologies.

He said:

"Governor Bago is a widely traveled man whom I can describe as an “International mind” embracing diverse perspectives,cultures and ethnicity.

"I am aware he speaks a little bit many languages like Ishan, Ibibio, Yoruba, tiv, idoma and many more.

"For a man who has turned the entirety of Niger State into a construction site with multiple people-oriented projects, alcohol ban is definitely not a priority for his government."

Uwak highlighted Bago's inclusive and patriotic stance, emphasising that he does not practice discrimination based on ethnicity or religion and views him as a cosmopolitan leader.

"I know His Excellency Bago to be a very devout Muslim who studies the Koran daily and prays fervently, but I must add that I have accompanied him to honour invitations in several churches.

"He is known by many to have knowledge of Bible verses and many Christian hymns and songs."

