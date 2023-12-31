The All Progressives Congress (APC) former Special Advisers have predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement on the Kano Governorship dispute

The Chairman of the forum, Dr. Abbati Bako, said that the apex court will uphold the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal and the appellate court.

Bako said Kano people have high hopes and expectations in the APC candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna's administration

Kano state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) former Special Advisers Forum has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court.

The Chairman of the forum, Dr. Abbati Bako, said they are 99.9 per cent optimistic of victory at the apex court on the Kano Governorship dispute between Governor Abba Yusuf and Nasir Gawuna, Daily Trust reported.

Yusuf vs Gawuna: Kano APC Forum says it is 99.9 per cent sure of victory at Supreme Court Photo Credits: Abba Yusuf/Nasir Gawuna

Bako stated this while briefing Journalists in Kano on Sunday, December 31.

He congratulated Gawuna and his running mate, Murtala Sule Garo, on their victories at the Election Petition Tribunal and the appellate court.

“We pray and hope that the Supreme Court judgment will also be in our favour, Inshallah. We are 99.9 per cent positive and hopeful of that.

“It is pertinent to note that the generality of Kano people have high hopes and positive expectations in the administration of Gawuna and Garo as they await their arrival as the duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.”

