Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader, has said he told President Bola Tinubu not to create enmity between him (Tinubu) and Ijaw people due to Nyesom Wike's quest for power

Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has been locked in a fierce political battle with Siminalayi (also known as Sim) Fubara whom he helped to succeed as Rivers governor in the March 2023 election

Dokubo said although he opposed Fubara during the 2023 election, he would not support the alleged oppression against the current Rivers governor

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, an Ijaw nationalist and former leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), has said the people of Rivers have given their mandate to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state.

Dokubo warned that anybody who wants to take the mandate from the Rivers governor “would go down”.

Rivers: Dokubo stands with Fubara

The 59-year-old vowed that Ijaw people will resist the alleged impunity and indecorous conduct by Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state and incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Dokubo stated during a recent Facebook Live that although he antagonised Fubara and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections, he would not support the actions of Wike against the Rivers governor.

Legit.ng reports that Messrs Wike and Fubara, two former allies, are daily drifting apart in the political crisis in River state.

Dokubo said:

“I was not a supporter of Sim. Sim was even my enemy. He connived with Wike to see that I am killed. I’m not dead, I’m still walking. But I told my friend, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the truth. I said ‘you want to make Ijaws enemy because of Wike, okay; my hand no dey o.’

“I am an Ijaw man. There are two things that I cannot compromise on the surface of this earth - my Ijaw heritage and my Islam.”

He added:

"Anybody who wants to take that mandate from Sim would go down because I know my Ijaw people.

"You know our capacity very well. It is no mouth."

Furthermore, Dokubo urged President Tinubu to call Wike to order to "leave Rivers state alone".

"We owe Rivers people the truth" - Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike revealed that President Bola Tinubu called him and Governor Fubara privately before the high-stakes meeting on Monday, December 18.

Wike disclosed this recently while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for George Kelly Alabo, the immediate past commissioner for works in Rivers state, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt.

"Don’t get involved", Wike to Rivers residents

Meanwhile, Wike on Sunday, December 24, advised residents of Rivers state against getting involved in any conflict involving politicians without knowing the cause.

The minister also questioned the agitation of some Ijaw leaders, saying those making it an Ijaw thing were ill-informed.

Fubara explains peace deal with Wike

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Fubara stated that despite the current challenges confronting his administration, he would not be distracted from the oath he took to defend the people of the state.

Fubara made this assertion a few days after he signed a peace deal with Wike to quench the political crisis in Rivers state.

