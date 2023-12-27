Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's death has left the seat of power in Ondo state vacant, but the report has emerged that the state's acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will be sworn in as the substantive governor of the state today, Wednesday, December 27, by 4 pm.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the TVC on Wednesday, a few hours after the death of the governor was announced officially.

Recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that Akeredolu died at 67 years old after battling a prolonged ailment.

Akeredolu had returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany.

On December 13, he went on another medical leave after being directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The medical leave was a follow-up to a previous medical treatment.

Source: Legit.ng