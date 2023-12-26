The PDP National Working Committee has warned Governor Sim Fubara against implementing the agreement he signed without the input of the party

The PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said the issues at stake are bigger than Governor Fubara

Osadolor said the PDP is in court to challenge the matter because there are constitutional issues not within the purview of the governor

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, said Governor Sim Fubara cannot implement the peace pact he agreed and signed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osadolar said the issues at stake are bigger than Fubara because they are constitutional issues.

He stated this during an interview with The Punch on Tuesday, December 26.

The PDP chieftain said Governor Fubara should know his limit and stay within the boundary of his powers.

Osadolor disclosed that the PDP is in court to protect its votes seats of the defected lawmakers are vacant because the votes that got the lawmakers their victory belong to the party and not to Fubara or the president.

“But the issues at stake that President Bola Tinubu bothered himself with are bigger than him. They are also bigger than the governor because they are constitutional issues.

“The question of the seats of the defected lawmakers being vacant is a clear constitutional issue, not at the wishes and discretion of President Tinubu or any other person. It is a clear constitutional matter.

“Also, the PDP constitutionally owns the votes, so I don’t see how Governor Fubara will tell the PDP that because he met with the President in Aso Rock, the PDP should not take charge of its votes. As we speak the PDP is in court, the votes belong to the PDP, not to Fubara or the Villa.

“The one within the governor’s purview is to pay salaries and allowances of the lawmakers to the date their seats become vacant. I am sure the governor knows his limit.”

Fubara speaks on implementing Tinubu’s peace deal with Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fubara said he is committed to implementing the eight-point presidential peace agreement addressing the political crisis in the state.

In his Christmas Broadcast on Monday morning, December 25, he assured citizens that the implementation would safeguard collective interests and democratic values.

The governor emphasised that the peace pact presented an opportunity for much-needed stability in Rivers state.

Did Tinubu impose peace deal on Governor Fubara?

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu was accused of imposing the resolution reached at the presidential villa on Governor Siminalayi Fubara. David Briggs, a former work commissioner, claimed to be in attendance at the villa meeting.

He said Tinubu came into the meeting with the resolution written with him and described it as a presidential proclamation.

Briggs said Governor Fubara should not be blamed because he could not fight two battles simultaneously.

