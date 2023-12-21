Adams Oshiomhole's recent revelation of the APC's victory in the 2019 general election in some states has gotten many talking in the polity

Reacting, the PDP has called on the EFCC to investigate the claims made by the Edo North senator

This comes after Oshiomhole claimed the APC spent N800 million to secure victory for the ‘O to ge’s movement in the 2019

The Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Senator Adams Oshiomhole of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

EFCC has been dragged by the PDP into Oshiomhole's recent revelation on APC's funds in 2019 polls. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

This comes after the Senator representing Edo North, Oshiomhole revealed the amount his party, the APC, spent in some states during the 2019 general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 19, at the book launch of Salihu Lukman, Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, recalled how the party spent about N3.2bn to win the 2019 governorship election in four states, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Oshiomhole said:

“We spent N800 in Kwara under ‘O to he’s to win election in Kwara State. We spent also the same amount in Imo, Ogun, and Taraba. No any other NWC (National Working Committee) had spent as much as we did in any election.”

Reacting, the Kwara PDP, in a statement by its state publicity secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, on Thursday, December 21, called on the EFCC to immediately investigate Oshiomhole, Daily Trust reported.

The party noted that "there were no elections in Kwara State in 2019 but a political coup targeted at Bukola Saraki, using the federal powers and all state apparatus".

