Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the CBN, has been accused of embarking on the naira redesign policy without the expressive approval of former President Muhammadu Buhari

Jim Obazee, a private investigator of the CBN and other related entities appointed by President Bola Tinubu, made the revelation in his report

According to the report, the policy was implemented by Emefiele and Sabiu Tunde ‘Yusuf’, an aide and nephew of the former president

FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, the immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been revealed to have embarked on the redesigning of the N200, N500 and N1000 notes without the expressive approval of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The embattled former governor of the CBN was also accused of awarding the printing of the new currency for N61.5 billion to De La Rue, a United Kingdom company, which was a direct violation of the former president's directive that the new currency should be printed in Nigeria.

Private investigator of CBN submit report to Tinubu

According to The Punch, Jim Obazee, a private investigator of the CBN and other related entities appointed by President Bola Tinubu, gathered that the approval came from Sabiu Tunde ‘Yusuf’, an aide to President Buhari.

Obazee revealed in his final report titled "Report of the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities (Chargeable Offences)" submitted to President Tinubu on Wednesday, December 20.

The report disclosed that embattled Emefiele implemented the naira redesign policy in collaboration with Sabiu, a nephew of former President Buhari.

Emefiele may face fresh charges

Recall that Emefiele was prosecuted over N1.2bn in procurement fraud and remanded at Kuje prison.

He has been granted a N300 million bail by a federal high court at the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday, November 22.

From the new document, it was discovered that the embattled former governor of the apex bank could be tried for fresh criminal charges concerning the naira policy.

