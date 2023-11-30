The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commented on the proceedings of the case between it and the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that Emefiele was arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, November 28, over an allegation of procurement fraud in total of N1.2 billion.

EFCC accuses Emefiele of awarding contracts without legal procedures Photo Credit: EFCC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

The court had earlier granted the former CBN governor a N300 million bail. He had failed to meet up with the bail condition and had since been in detention at the Nigeria correctional facilities in Kuje, Abuja.

Taking to its social media page on Wednesday evening, November 29, the EFCC said Oluwole Owoeye, the third prosecuting witness in the ongoing trial of the former CBN governor, told the federal high court on Tuesday that all contracts Emefiele awarded did not go through the Contract’s Tender Committee of the bank during his time.

According to the EFCC, Owoeye is the head of the Secretariat of the Major Contract Tender Committee (MCTC), and he informed Justice Hamza Muazu's court that any contract above N10 million in the apex bank must passed through the MCTC.

The statement reads in part:

"When contractors submit their bids, it is the responsibility of the Committee to vet the companies by ensuring that the particulars of directors are disclosed to the bank, so as to prevent the award of contracts to companies in which any staff of the CBN is a director. All these requirements that MCTC would have ensured that they are met, were circumvented as the contracts did not go through the Committee."

Source: Legit.ng