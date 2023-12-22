A fresh controversy is underway following the release of the Jim Obazee-led financial auditing and investigations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

It was gathered that the report gave vivid details of the fraudulent activities that occurred in CBN during Godwin Emefiele's time as governor

Meanwhile, ex-lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani spotted a crucial loophole in the report that failed to mention the names of Emefiele's accomplices

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has lauded the findings of the Jim Obazee-led financial auditing and investigations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the period it was under the helm of Godwin Emefiele.

Senator Sani described it as a good job but questioned the refusal of the investigator to release the names of the accomplices and collaborators of Emefiele in the damning report.

The report released by the CBN investigator only included the name of ex-CBN boss Godwin Emefiele, excluding his accomplices. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Masur/Shehu Sani

Source: Twitter

Reacting via a post on his X handle, Senator Sani wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"The CBN Private investigator did a good job so far. The only thing missing in the damning report circulating is the names of other collaborators or accomplices."

Legit.ng reported earlier that the CBN ex-governor, Godwin Emefiele, is facing allegations of executing the naira redesign initiative without obtaining explicit approval from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This revelation comes from a report by Jim Obazee, a private investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to examine the CBN and associated entities.

The report indicates that Emefiele, along with Sabiu Tunde 'Yusuf,' an aide and nephew of the former president, implemented the policy.

Nigerians want names of Emefiele's accomplices released

However, these findings have been greeted with a series of controversies as netizens took to the social media space demanding the release of the names of the collaborators and accomplices Emefiele.

Ibrahim Toyin with the X handle, @Freelancer_Ib, wrote:

"Yes collaborators or accomplices needs to be unveiled he can’t be the only one involved."

@ay_sadiq wrote:

"He’s taking the heat all alone, common sense can tell that he won’t execute all by himself. Look forward to the list of his accomplice"

@See_Emmy wrote:

"Hence, that is not a good job if the investigators are shielding the collaborators or accomplices. I ask again why are @officialEFCC and @icpcnigeria being retained in Nigeria?"

@masudsuleiman01 wrote:

"The former CBN governor shouldn't be made a scapegoat; hence, other collaborators should be brought to book."

Tinubu's investigator uncovers 593 foreign accounts ‘opened’ by Godwin Emefiele

In another report, the investigator appointed by Tinubu to investigate CBN has finally submitted its report.

Details from the report show how former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele opened several foreign accounts.

Emefiele is currently in Kuje Custodial Centre and is being prosecuted for N1.2 billion procurement fraud.

Source: Legit.ng