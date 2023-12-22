Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - In Nigeria’s political scene, 2023 is a general election year, with key politicians vying for the top seats.

The development gave Nigerians a lot to discuss as politicians were all over the place consulting and seeking the support of political leaders, groups, and traditional rulers to solidify their aspirations.

2023 was a significant year in Nigeria's politics. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

In the end, those who got their strategy right are now in position of power.

Here are the 3 biggest political winners this year:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1) Bola Tinubu

Easily one of Nigeria’s most strategic politicians, Bola Tinubu defied many stripes, and remained fiercely focused in the race for Nigeria’s number one political spot.

Leveraging Tinubu’s political outreach, the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not just secure a second term in office for Muhammadu Buhari in 2019; it won many governorship elections and maintained a majority in the national assembly.

Thus, when the man acclaimed as the “lion of Bourdillon” and “Jagaban Borgu” audaciously roared “Emi lokan”, a Yoruba phrase that means ‘’it is my turn’’ before the party faithful in Abeokuta, Ogun state, savvy political pundits knew he would be unstoppable.

This is considering his political charisma and solid preparation for the number-one job in the country.

Having built political bridges across the north and south of the country, Tinubu took the APC convention ground by storm on June 8, 2022, at Eagle Square, Abuja, for his party’s primaries.

His hard work and strategies paid off: he won the election, beating his main rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

2) Nyesom Wike

Like or hate him, Rivers-born Nyesom Wike is one man who can be described in these two words: controversial and bold.

The strong man of Rivers state who has been given several sobriquets, like the ‘Lion of Rivers’, ‘The Fearless Tiger’, and the ‘Rivers Bulldozer’ is today considered one of the most influential politicians in Nigeria.

His unbridled tongue and uninhibited temperance have been seen by many as not the trademark of a politician holding the position of a governor but for Wike, he lives, sleeps, wakes, and breathes controversy and storms, and is never afraid of taking on anyone.

The current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) worked for the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, to win the February 25 poll because he wanted power to return to the South.

3) Abdullahi Ganduje

As of today, Abdullahi Ganduje is winning the political battle between him and his erstwhile boss, ex-Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Following the conduct of the 2019 general elections, the effects of the acrimony between two former political allies turned rivals namely: Ganduje and Kwankwaso, still resonates across the state.

Ganduje had over the years played the role of a loyal deputy and second in command in the Kwankwaso-led Kwankwasiyya political family. He was seen as a loyal ally and a friend to the former governor.

Music and songs, however, changed when Ganduje decided to become his own man after assuming office as governor in 2015. A bitter feud ensued, which lingers to date.

While Kwankwaso lost his presidential bid in the February 2023 election, Ganduje became the national chairman of the ruling APC. Also, concerning the disputed Kano state governorship election, his party defeated Kwankwaso's New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the courts.

Politician that won based on strategy:

Bola Tinubu

Political scandals in Nigeria in 2023

Earlier, Legit.ng spotlighted some political scandals in 2023.

One of them is a politician who allegedly confessed to murder.

Political events that shaped Nigeria in 2023

Legit.ng also noted the political events that shaped Nigeria in 2023.

The article delved into the multifaceted tapestry of Nigerian politics in 2023, exploring the significance of each key event and unravelling the implications they hold for the nation's future.

Source: Legit.ng