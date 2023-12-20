President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has played a crucial role in ending the heated political crisis in Rivers State

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu strongly criticised Siminalayi Fubara during a peace meeting between the Rivers governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, according to at least two sources present at the gathering.

Tinubu presided over the meeting, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, former Rivers State governor Peter Odili, and the chairpersons of the PDP and the APC in Rivers.

Sources disclosed that the president expressed intense displeasure towards Fubara for demolishing the Rivers House of Assembly Complex amid the power struggle between the governor and Wike. Tinubu characterised the act as a "desecration of democracy."

During the meeting, Tinubu emphasised his lifelong commitment to democracy and voiced disbelief that a governor would demolish a "symbol of democracy" like the House of Assembly, erasing its historical significance.

He recounted a similar experience as the governor of Lagos State when the state assembly challenged him, highlighting that he chose to respect them and find a middle ground to address their concerns.

Tinubu's appeal to Wike

According to Premium Times, President Tinubu mentioned a past political conflict in Lagos at the Abuja meeting, hinting at his disagreement with former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Tinubu emphasised that he didn't take matters into his own hands but waited for the election season for a "renewal of mandate."

The president's comment was perceived as a message to Mr Wike to ease tensions in the Rivers crisis.

Tinubu urged all parties to uphold peace and adhere to the country's legal boundaries.

Sources revealed that Wike, who had the potential to remove Governor Fubara from power swiftly, received an implicit suggestion from the president that Fubara should be given another chance.

Tinubu critiqued over unconstitutional roles played in Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been knocked for reinstating the 27 lawmakers who dumped the PDP for the APC in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and SAN, said the president's action was alien to Nigeria's constitution.

Falana said the INEC has the constitutional mandate to conduct by-elections for the seats of the lawmakers earlier declared vacant by the constitutionally recognised speaker of the house.

