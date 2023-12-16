The Labour Party (LP) has dropped its petition against the election of Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 2023 governorship election

LP's governorship candidate, Beatrice Itubo also pledged to support Fubara’s government for the progress of Rivers state

Legit.ng recalls that the tribunal had earlier rejected the petition brought forward by Mrs Itubo

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Labour Party (LP) has officially withdrawn its petition challenging the election victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Rivers state poll.

The had previously contested Fubara’s win, presenting its case to the Appeal Court in Lagos. However, the court dismissed the petition, affirming Fubara’s electoral success under the PDP banner.

The Labour Party has pledged to cooperate with Governor Fubara. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

LP not challenging Fubara’s victory anymore

Channels Television reported that on Saturday, December 16, that the LP’s governorship candidate in the election, Beatrice Itubo, confirmed the party’s decision to drop the case.

According to her, the move followed deliberations with Governor Fubara as she also pledged her support for the current government for the prosperity of Rivers state.

Fubara's live band trends

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara's live musical band caught the attention of many internet users on Friday, December 15.

The band were present at the commencement ceremony for the construction of 20,000 housing units in the Ikwere area of Rivers state.

Fubara issues strong statement amid Rivers crisis

Legit.ng also reported that amid an ongoing feud with the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Fubara assured Nigerians that his government will continue to protect the interest of the people of the state.

Fubara made this vow via a social media post.

Fubara signs 2024 budget into law

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Fubara signed the N800 billion appropriation bill for 2024 into law.

The development came barely 24 hours after the governor presented the estimated budget to a faction of the state house of assembly led by Edison Ehie.

Source: Legit.ng