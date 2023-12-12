President Bola Tinubu wrote to the Senate to confirm 19 nominees for the position of NPC commissioners

The President also asked the Red Chamber to confirm three regional commissioners for Southwest, Northwest and South-South

This was disclosed is a letter of the president read on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm the appointments of 19 nominees as the commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

This was disclosed in a letter from the president read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, December 12, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, The Nation reported.

Tinubu writes senate to confirm new nominees Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to the letter, President Tinubu also requested the Red Chamber to approve three other nominations for Southwest, Northwest and South-South.

New nominees for NPC commissioners

Below is the full list of the 19 NPC commissioner nominees:

Emmanuel Eke (Abia) Clifford Zirra (Adamawa) Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra) Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta) Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi) Isa Buratai (Borno) Alex Ukam (Cross River) Tony Aiyejina (Edo) Ejike Ezeh (Enugu)\ Abubakar Damburam (Gombe) Uba Nnabue (Imo) Dogon Garba (Kaduna) Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano) Yori Afolabi (Kogi) Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun) Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo) Mary Afan (Plateau) Ogiri Henry (Rivers) Saany Sale (Taraba)

Regional commissioners for NPC

The list of the three nominees for regional NPC commissioners:

Babajide Fasina (South-West) Enorense Amadasu (South-South) Bashir Indabawa (North-West)

The list of the nominees that President Tinubu forwarded to the Senate are now 21. The development is the latest of its kind that President Tinubu would make barely a year that he resume office

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was given two weeks to provide a report on the nomination by the Senate, which was chaired by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Source: Legit.ng