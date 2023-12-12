Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade is the new commissioner of police for the Lagos state command

Legit.ng reports that Fayoade will replace Idowu Owohunwa as the incumbent state commissioner of police

Both Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s public relations officer; and Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police spokesperson; confirmed the development

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has a new Commissioner of Police (CP).

As reported by The Punch, the new Lagos police boss is Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade. Fayoade would replace Idowu Owohunwa, who was recently promoted to the rank of the assistant inspector-general of police.

Fayoade becomes new Lagos Commissioner of Police

Fayoade’s posting was contained in a police message on Tuesday, December 12.

The wireless message dated Monday, December 11, 2023, was marked TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/T.5/103 and signed by the Nigeria Police Force Secretary, on behalf of the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The posting is with immediate effect, the signal emphasised.

The Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the deployment of Fayoade to the Lagos command.

Hundeyin said the new CP “is likely to resume any moment from Wednesday, December 13".

In a similar vein, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) noted the development.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:

"IGP deploys CP Adegoke Fayoade to Lagos Command. Lagos has a new commissioner of Police. Congrats to my boss, Adegoke Fayoade."

Legit.ng recalls that before his new posting, Fayoade was in charge of Armament at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A report by The Nation said while serving in that capacity, Mustapha was sent for a course at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru-Jos, Plateau, where he graduated among 96 Nigerians as Executive Course 45.

