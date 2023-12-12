Nine newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) were sworn in on Tuesday, December 12

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn in nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Tuesday, December 12.

The RECs were among the ten recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and cleared by the National Assembly, The Nation reported.

INEC chairman, Yakub swears in nine out of 10 new RECs Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

However, the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, could not inaugurate REC appointed from Akwa Ibom state, Etekamba Umoren,

Yakubu explained that Umoren could not be sworn in because the tenure of the Resident Electoral Commissioner from Akwa Ibom state has not expired.

He disclosed that Umoren will be sworn in in January 2024, when the serving REC currently in Delta state will leave.

The newly sworn-in RECs are:

Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo State)

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti State)

Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe State),

Shehu Wahab (Kwara State)

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos State)

Aminu Kasimu Idris (Nasarawa State)

Prof. Mohammed Yelwa (Niger State)

Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers State)

Isma’ila Kaura Moyi (Zamfara State)

President Tinubu appoints new INEC RECs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu on Wednesday, October 25, approved the appointment of nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The new RECs will serve under INEC for a term of five years each — subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement, said the appointment was done based on powers vested on the Nigerian leader by Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 6 of the Electoral Act 2022.

INEC chairman shouldn’t be appointed by presidents

Legit.ng also reported that Prof Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman, called for the review of the appointment of the Commission’s Chairman by the president.

Jega said the President should not be the one to appoint the INEC Chairman.

He said this is important to prevent the perception that “he who pays the piper dictates the tune”.

