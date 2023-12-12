The high court in Port Harcourt has settled the speakership tussle in the Rivers State House of Assembly

The trial court on Tuesday, December 12, confirmed Edison Ehie, one of the five lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara

This is coming as 27 of the 32 lawmakers loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike dumped the PDP and joined the APC

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - A high court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has confirmed Governor Siminalayi Fubara's candidate, Edison Ehie, as the authentic speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

According to The Nation, Ehie is one of the lawmakers in the camp of the embattled governor.

Rivers high court confirmed Edison Ehie as speaker of the state Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

The camp of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), suspended Ehie and removed him as the leader of the house in the wake of the crisis between the governor and his predecessor.

The court also ordered Martin Amaewhule and Dumle Maol to stop parading themselves as the speaker and deputy speaker of the oil-rich state. The two lawmakers were also restrained from interfering with Ehie's activities as the speaker of the House.

High court warns against use to thugs, police to intimidate Rivers lawmakers

The court also warned against the use of thugs and police officers to forcefully gain access to the Assembly Complex.

This is coming amidst the renewed political crisis in the state when 27 of the 32 lawmakers loyal to Wike dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The political unrest in the state started when the lawmakers served an impeachment notice on Fubara, and the governor had to resist the move. At a press conference, Wike accused the governor of being an ingrate, saying that Fubara had tampered with his political structure.

Wike, Rivers Crisis: SDP, APC members join Fubara-led PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Wike's loyalist dumping the PDP for the APC has put up another drama in the Rivers state politics.

This is as members of the APC and SDP joined Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led PDP hours after the lawmakers' drama.

According to the decampees, their actions were influenced by the former PDP lawmakers to give the reason why Governor Fubara was served an impeachment notice.

Source: Legit.ng