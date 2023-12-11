Despite social media and political pundits' criticism of the Kogi gubernatorial poll, election observers claim otherwise

In a comprehensive 20-page report, the Independent Observer Mission said the Kogi gubernatorial poll was free and fair

The report also stated that the election recorded the lowest electoral violence among all the off-cycle polls

The Independent Observer Mission in the Kogi State Gubernatorial election has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for handling the November 11th voting process.

In their recently released report, the observers characterised the election, which resulted in the victory of Alhaji Usman Ododo from the All Progressives Congress (APC), as transparent, free, and fair.

The election observers released a 20-page document to score INEC's performance in the Kogi poll. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Presenting a comprehensive 20-page document, the mission leader, Princess Ajibola, highlighted the overall peaceful nature of the exercise, citing a significant security presence and substantial voter turnout throughout the state.

The report reads partly:

"The November gubernatorial elections in Kogi State was generally peaceful with low incidents of violence.

Kogi records lowest electoral violence, says observer report

Despite these positive aspects, the observers acknowledged isolated incidents of violence in specific areas, including Idah, Dekina, Ankpa, and three others.

The observers pointed fingers at the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for contributing to minor legal disruptions and other challenges in these regions.

The report says:

"In areas where violence was experienced, the security forces brought it under control. We observed that the election was credible and transparent.

"The outcome of the election is a reflection of hard work and political calculations and strategy which saw the candidate of the APC Alhaji Usman Ododo emerge victorious.

"It is on record that Kogi State recorded the lowest case of electoral violence in the off-cycle election among three states where the election was conducted with 14 incidents."

Kogi: SDP reveals why it refused to challenge Ododo's victory at tribunal

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the Kogi governorship election has greeted with several eye-opening scenarios from opposition parties.

One of these scenarios is the affirmation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the election was the people's will.

This was according to some stakeholders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who emerged second.

