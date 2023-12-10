Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria and beyond

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is ‘unequivocally against any form of unconstitutional change of government in the sub-region’.

Tinubu, who is also the chairperson of the ECOWAS heads of state and government, said this Sunday, December 10, at the 64th extraordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government. The meeting was held in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

He expressed solidarity with the people and government of Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau following recent coup attempts.

Tinubu said:

“On the recent disturbances in Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau, let me express my solidarity with the People and Gov of Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

“I wish to underscore our unequivocal stance against any form of unconstitutional change of government in our sub-region.”

"The message must go out loud and clear: military rule has become an aberration that subverts the popular will of the people. It no longer has any place in Africa. Our people must be allowed to exercise their freedom of choice without hindrance.”

More to come…

Source: Legit.ng