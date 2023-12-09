Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, has reportedly refused to release his academic records

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has been accused of refusing to release his academic records

In a bid to get President Bola Tinubu disqualified by the court, Atiku sent his lawyers to the United States to legally force Chicago State University (CSU) to release the latter's academic records.

However, the Adamawa-born politician failed to release his own records as requested by Premium Times.

The online newspaper said it asked the PDP chieftain to provide copies of the academic certificates he obtained from primary school up to the university, including a Master’s degree certificate, as claimed in his filing to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) when he ran in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections.

However, Atiku reportedly refused to release the certificates seven weeks after a letter was sent to him to that effect.

The newspaper said it sent copies of both the original letter and the reminder to Atiku’s residence in the highbrow Asokoro area and his media office where they were received and acknowledged.

"Our courier service providers returned proofs of delivery to our headquarters," the newspaper stated and shared a copy of the letter.

How Atiku fought hard to secure Tinubu’s CSU records

After coming second in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku proceeded to the court to challenge the results.

Among others, he accused Tinubu, the declared winner and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of forging a certificate from Chicago State University.

He questioned the copy of the CSU certificate President Tinubu presented to INEC and even went ahead to demand other documents after the varsity confirmed the president graduated from the institution.

However, Atiku who went all the way to the US in a bid to expose President Tinubu has declined to also release his own academic records.

