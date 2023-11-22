Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, November 22, visited his childhood school, Central Primary School in Jada, Adamawa state

The former Vice President shared his sentimental journey via his social media, expressing joy and fulfillment

During the visit, Atiku Abubakar presented scholarships and awards to outstanding students in the Ganye chiefdom of Adamawa state

Adamawa State, Yola - The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, November 22, visited his alma mater, Central Primary School in Jada, Adamawa state.

The former Vice President made this known in a series of tweets posted on his X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures and videos.

The video was captioned:

Nostalgic. Today, I returned to where it all started. My Alma Mater, Central Primary School, Jada. -AA"

Atiku added:

"It brought joy and fulfillment to return to my alma mater, Central Primary School in Jada, where I presented scholarships and awards to outstanding students within the Ganye chiefdom of Adamawa State. -AA"

Nigerians react as Atiku visits his primary school

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of Atiku's X page and shared their opinion on the development.

@woye1 tweeted:

"Sir Atiku is launching his coded 2027 presidential bid with style. He will still fail."

@alakowee tweeted:

"Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the illegal president of Nigeria can never do this!

"Shame on Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deceiving Nigerians."

@MO_Shaibu_ tweeted:

"Tinubu and Ronu group left the chat ."

@LengdungT tweeted:

"It reminds me of this video.

"You've come far, far beyond anyone would expect of anyone from your origin."

@omorogiec tweeted:

"I know a certain president whose citizens don't know the name of his primary and secondary school."

@IamThatNaijaGuy tweeted:

"Can Tinubu just visit his primary school like Atiku did? I Wan check something."

@rilwan_ola01 tweeted:

"I am super proud.

"Long live AA."

Atiku kicks as court of appeal sacks 2 PDP governors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of snatching the mandates of the opposition parties in the country.

The former vice president accused the ruling party of killing the opposition party in the country, adding that the beauty of democracy is the existence of "plurality".

Atiku alleged that the APC has narrowed the scope of engagement of the opposition either through rigging or the court.

