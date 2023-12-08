The SDP has firmly distanced itself from a purported coalition to work against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

SDP, the Social Democratic Party, labelled the alleged move "unpatriotic and undemocratic political tactics"

The party said it is aware of the existence of "a substantial conspiracy, reportedly backed by influential opposition figures and certain private sector entities"

FCT, Abuja - The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday, December 8, dismissed its rumoured coalition with some opposition parties to work against President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Alfa Mohammed, the party’s spokesperson, stated that “the mainstream SDP is committed to constructively engaging with Tinubu’s administration for the next three years”.

'No merger discussions within SDP' - Gabam

The party vowed not to get involved in schemes aimed at destabilising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Arise Television also noted the SDP's stance. Speaking recently on the station, Shehu Gabam, the national chairman of the party, stressed that there are no merger discussions within the party.

The SDP, through Mohammed, therefore, urged Nigerians to be discerning “in the face of potentially harmful propaganda”.

The party’s statement partly reads:

“SDP wishes to clarify its position regarding the suggestion that it is involved in forming a coalition against President Tinubu’s administration.

“SDP firmly distances itself from such unpatriotic and undemocratic political tactics.”

SDP, PDP, others allegedly form movement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the SDP, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and four other political parties allegedly formed a coalition.

Involved in the coalition, according to Daily Trust, are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

SDP expresses readiness to work with Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that the SDP said it was fully prepared to support the Tinubu administration.

SDP said it is ready for an alliance with President Tinubu and the APC, as long as the mission is to build a prosperous Nigeria.

