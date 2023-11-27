Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the candidates of the PDP and Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, have challenged President Bola Tinubu

The PDP and Labour Party flagbearers have visited their alma maters, and their supporters are already calling out President Tinubu to do the same

Atiku and Obi had, in their appeal before the Supreme Court on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, claimed that Tinubu did not have any academic records, but their appeals were dismissed over lack of merit

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearers in the February 25 presidential election and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have recently taken to social media to shade President Bola Tinubu on their claim on his academic records.

This is as the two opposition leaders expressed a nonverbal connection with their alma mater, a development that their supporters have called out the president to do the same.

Atiku visits alma mater

On Wednesday, November 22, the former vice president visited Central Primary School Jada, Adamawa, adding that it was the place where he began his academic career.

The PDP candidate, as part of the lineup activities for his 77th birthday, reportedly offered scholarships to some indigent pupils in the school while thanking God for the success he had achieved despite his humble background, The Punch reported.

See the video of his visit below:

Peter Obi visits alma mater

On Sunday, November 26, Peter Obi put up a similar stunt as he visited his alma mater with the uniform of his school.

The former governor of Anambra took to his social media page to disclose that he joined the college community of the Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha in the state in celebration of the 90th Founders Day anniversary of the institution.

See his tweet below:

Recall that during and after the presidential election, Atiku and Obi raised an alarm over the academic records of President Tinubu and question the credibility of attending any primary, secondary and tertiary institution.

Atiku's voyage to Chicago State University about Tinubu's records

Atiku in his effort to justified its claim that the president did not have academic records, visited the Chicago State University in the United States for Tinubu's academic record.

The university was then compelled by a court in the US to release Tinubu's academic records to Atiku and the public, a development that led to media debates.

Atiku, whose petition against the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), presented the outcome of his voyage to the US before the Supreme Court.

But the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of the former vice president over lack of merit.

