FCT, Abuja - Abdulsamad Rabiu, Nigerian industrialist and business mogul, has rejected the appointment by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to serve as a member of the financial committee of the party.

Rabiu, who is the chairman of BUA Group, made the rejection in a statement by his company on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, December 1.

Chairman of BUA Group rejects APC appointment

Why BUA Group Chairman Rabiu rejects APC's appointment

The industrialist, while reckoning with the recognition bestowed upon him by the ruling party in Nigeria, expressed his desire to remain apolitical.

Rabiu, who is a close ally to President Bola Tinubu, was announced along with 106 other prominent figures to become a member of several committees of the party.

The committee to which the BUA Group chairman was nominated was a 34-member committee which included top businessmen in Nigeria and other APC chieftains.

The statement partly read:

"We wish to inform the publishers, our partners, stakeholders, and the general public that Mr. Rabiu has decided to graciously decline the nomination/appointment."

106 People APC appointed into different committees

APC national secretary, Ajibola Basiru, said that the 106 appointments of the national secretary of the party, was in line with the APC constitution and resolutions reached at the 133rd meeting of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) held in September.

The names published by the secretariat contained 106 chieftains of the party who were grouped into the establishment committee, finance, publicity, conflict resolution and intergovernmental committees.

The list also featured ex-officials and serving political officeholders like Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Senator Abubakar Maikafi, and Saliu Mustapha, amongst others.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng