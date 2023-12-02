President Bola Tinubu's appointment of Chantelle Abdul, the group managing director of Mojec, a metering company, has been welcomed with great enthusiasm

Tinubu, during the week, appointed Abdul as a member of the Non-Executive Directors on the board of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI)

Reacting to her appointment, Abdul promised to be dedicated to providing strategic expertise that will push Nigeria's economy to a greater height

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Chantelle Abdul, the Group Managing Director of Mojec, as a member of the Non-Executive Directors on the board of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

According to This Day, the Ministry of Finance is the federal government's investment vehicle, which manages businesses and different portfolios of at least 130 asset classifications, including government-owned entities (GOEs) and government-linked companies (GLCs).

Tinubu's appointee celebrates appointment Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu appointed Mojec director

Abdul is a visionary leader who transformed Mojec into a metering organisation and turned it into a conglomerate that stood out as the largest electricity meters manufacturer in sub-Saharan Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her career so far, she has led many startups and companies across America, Africa, Europe and Asia. She has demonstrated expertise in different sectors across energy and power, mining, hospitality, Agriculture and real estate.

Her appointment has been described as a valuable addition to the MOFI board as a result of her wealth of experience and strategic insight.

Abdul reacts to Tinubu's appointment

Reacting to her appointment, Abdul promised dedication in providing strategic expertise that will propel the Nigerian economy to a greater heights that would bring valuable contribution to the ministry.

Her statement reads:

“Nigeria is ultimately positioned for global trade in the next 20 years; as such, we have a lot of work ahead of us as a nation. As one of the directors on the board, this appointment will give me the opportunity to contribute my expertise to address several economic challenges and spur a renewal of the economy."

Source: Legit.ng