Nigerians have described the leadership of the 10th Senate headed by Godswill Akpabio, as a collection of hypemen

This comes after a video of the federal lawmakers singing for Bola Tinubu during the presentation of the 2024 budget at the National Assembly went viral and got many talking

Reacting, the opposition PDP described the senators as insensitive, while noting that "it’s another evidence of drift to totalitarianism"

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly condemned the actions of Senate President Godwill Akpabio and his colleagues.

Tinubu's budget presentation has led to a tredning development in Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

PDP, Nigerians react as National Assembly sings for Tinubu

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the 2024 budget proposal of N27.5 trillion Naira at the joint session of the national assembly on Wednesday, November 29.

Nigerians however expressed concern over the reaction from the joint session of the National Assembly, as they sang the song of allegiance, ‘On your mandate, we shall stand’ which was used to usher in President Tinubu before he presented the budget.

Reacting via its official X page (formerly Twitter), the PDP condmened the rendition, describing the senate as "insensitive.

The opposition party in a statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary, said: "Our nation is dangerously sliding into cronyism and totalitarianism under the Tinubu-led APC administration."

Meanwhile, an X user @aai_austin who shared the video urged all Nigerians to condemn the rendition noting, it is an evidence of outright totalitarianism.

The X user tweeted:

"We have witnessed rubber stamp senate under Ahmed Lawanbut this Godswill Akpabio's senate is a collection Hypemen.

"He has moved from wearing Tinubu's insignia cap to "On Your Mandate" hypelord right on the floor of the Senate.

"Every well meaning Nigerian must condemn this rendition of Tinubu’s campaign tune in National Assembly Chamber. God forbid

"An evidence of outright Totalitarianism."

@n6oflife6 tweeted:

"Like play Nigeria don get new National Anthem…!

@dammygtnet tweeted:

"It's the lowest of the low when it's not a political gathering. So sad!

@PrinceYemiMike tweeted:

"Why didn't they PDP National Assembly members walk out?

Watch the video below:

