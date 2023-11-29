The ongoing protest in Kano state over the appellate court's decision to sack Governor Abba Yusuf has reached a fever pitch

One person has reportedly been shot dead, with two others injured during a clash between thugs and police operatives

Meanwhile, the police commissioner in Kano state has ordered the arrest of the police inspector who fired the shot

The Police Commissioner of Kano State, Usaini Gumel, has instructed the apprehension of an Inspector following accusations of unprofessional behaviour that reportedly resulted in the death of an individual and the injury of two others in the state.

A report by TVC News confirmed that the Kurna Area of Kano State was put to a standstill as residents shut down major highways over an alleged killing of three persons by the Police.

Protest erupted on Wednesday, November 29, in Kano state over the appellate court's decision to sack Gov. Abba Yusuf. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Facebook

Police, thugs clash in Kano

The persons were allegedly killed shortly after a clash between police and some thugs in the area

As per the police statement, the Inspector, without receiving any directive from the established chain of command, discharged a firearm, unintentionally harming the victims.

In response to the incident, the Commissioner of Police has formed an inquiry board and assigned the Dala Area Commander to oversee the initial investigation.

Usaini Gumel urges the public to remain calm, assuring them that justice will be served.

