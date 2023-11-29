The streets of Kano have been taken over by protesters seeking the reinstatement of Governor Abba Yusuf, who the appellate court sacked

The court's decision raised numerous concerns and sparked a heated feud between the top-tier political class in the state

It was gathered that police operatives tried to disperse the protesters and restore normalcy, but it was all to no avail

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Kano in response to the removal of Governor Abba Yusuf by the Appeal Court.

The appellate court recently affirmed the tribunal's decision, headed by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which ousted Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

The police tried to repel the protesters, but they stood their ground. Photo Credit: Sayllou Diallo

Source: Getty Images

The lower court invalidated 165,663 votes for Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), citing a lack of signatures or stamps from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Consequently, Yusuf's vote count was reduced to 853,939, while his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Nasir Ganuwa, retained 890,705 votes.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal's ruling, Yusuf characterized it as "unfair" and a "miscarriage of justice," prompting him to appeal the decision.

Police unable to restore normalcy

The appeal court, however, ruled in favour of his opponent, leading to heightened tension in Kano.

Despite efforts by security forces to thwart protests and maintain order, demonstrators took to the streets, expressing their discontent in Hausa slogans such as "We will not accept it," "We will not allow it," "Kano belongs to Abba," and "Our mandate must be restored", Daily Trust reported.

In response to the unrest, the police have cautioned Kano residents against participating in public processions or protests, particularly in light of the Appeal Court's judgment.

Group uncovers plot to cause unrest in metropolis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a concern had been raised over an imminent riot in the metropolis of Kano.

The Progressive League of Youth Voters (PLYV) gave this advisory via a statement on Tuesday, November 28.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police and the Department of State Security (DSS) have been told to intervene urgently.

Source: Legit.ng