Benin City, Edo state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his administration is committed to repositioning tertiary institutions and the education sector for excellent service delivery.

Tinubu said he is convinced that granting autonomy to universities will bring about excellence, Daily Trust reported.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, who represented President Tinubu stated this during the 48th convocation of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) over the weekend.

Momoh disclosed that Tinubu’s administration is working towards the introduction of a policy that will grant full autonomy to universities.

“University autonomy transfers the responsibility performance directly to the individual institution. This administration believes that this is the right step in the right direction.”

He added:

“Our administration is poised to change the narrative of higher education for the better and to place the institution of higher learning on a pedestal that would enable them to compete with their counterparts across the world.”

Meanwhile, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, promised Edo indigenes, who graduated with first-class automatic employment in the state’s civil and public service.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) kicked against the move by the Tinubu-led federal government to withdraw from funding federal universities in the country.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of the union, who sent the warning on Thursday, September 14, while appearing in an interview on Channels Television, said it is illegal for the federal government to stop funding federal institutions.

Nigerian universities are grappling with a severe staff shortage as many lecturers leave for better opportunities abroad, compounded by a high rate of retirements.

ASUU confirmed this situation, attributing the shortage to the increasing departure of lecturers from Nigeria and concerns related to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

